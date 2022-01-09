Watch how the Black Stars arrived in Cameroon for AFCON 2021

Team Ghana arrives in Cameroon for AFCON 2021

Black Stars get ready to face Morocco in opening match



Team Ghana undergo Covid tests



Ghana touched down in Cameroon on Saturday, 8 January 2022, for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with 25 players.



Shortly after arriving, the team underwent some Covid tests before proceeding to their hotels.



Kamaldeen Sulemana who had recovered from the virus also joined the team after they landed in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Ajax youngster Mohammed Kudus and Philemon Baffuor are yet to report to camp after being named in the 28-man list for the tournament.



The Black Stars are expected to hold a shake-off training session today before taking on the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday.



Watch video of the Black Stars' arrival:



