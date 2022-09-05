0
Watch how the Sports Minister and GFA president celebrated Black Galaxies win over Nigeria

Kurt Okraku And Mustapha Yussif.jpeg Mustapha Yussif and Kurt Okraku

Mon, 5 Sep 2022

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif, and the GFA President, Kurt Okraku, celebrated the Black Galaxies' win over Nigeria to book qualification for the African Nations Championships [CHAN] in Algeria.

Kurt Okraku and Mustapha Yussif were locked in a meeting at the Jubilee House with the president and were unable to follow the match.

Kurt Okraku looked visibly disappointed after the meeting upon hearing Nigeria had scored two late goals to equalize Ghana’s two goals on aggregate.

The GFA President had to rely on social media updates to monitor the penalty shootouts, which ended 4-5 in favour of Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

Kurt Okraku and some GFA officials later met with the Black Galaxies at dawn on Sunday after the team arrived to congratulate them on their victory over the Nigerians.

This would be the first time Ghana has played at the CHAN tournament since 2014 in South Africa.

The Black Galaxies made a historic final appearance at the first edition in Cote D’Ivoire 2009 following a 2-0 defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ghana crashed out of the 2011 tournament in Sudan after going three matches without a win at the group stage, with the team’s last appearance coming in 2014 when the Black Galaxies lost 4-3 to Libya on penalties after a nerve-wracking goalless draw in regulation time.



