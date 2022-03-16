Watch nice video of newly-refurbished Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana-Nigeria game

A photo of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Nigeria petition FIFA over poor Cape Coast Stadium pitch

CAF team inspect Baba Yara Sports Stadium



NSA assure of readiness of pitch for Ghana-Nigeria game



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have sent a signal to the world that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi is ready for the Black Stars game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF|) to approve the famous stadium in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi as host of the West African derby between Ghana and Nigeria.



Baba Yara Sports Stadium will host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 25, 2022.

The GFA after the approval published a video that depicts the readiness of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host the big game on March 25.



Watch the video recording of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the post below:



TWI NEWS



