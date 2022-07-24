'Watch out, I'm back' - Isaac Dogboe warns title holders after beating Gonzalez

Former WBO world champion, Isaac Dogboe

Issac Dogboe could face Rey Vargas for a World title bout

Isaac Dogboe last lost his World title to Emmanuel Navarrette



Isaac Dogboe secures a shot at World title after defeating Gonzalez



Former World Boxing Organization, WBO super-bantamweight champion, Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe has warned world title holders to "watch out" after defeating Joet Gonzalez in the WBC final eliminator at the Grand Casino Hinckley, USA.



Dogboe took some time off after losing his World title and in a back-to-back bout against Emmanuel Navarette in 2018.



The Royal Storm warned current champions to be on the lookout because he is "back" after he beat Gonzalez on his return to the WBC.



"I want to say thank you to the WBO organization. I'm proud to be representing them once again and the WBC also. So whoever the champions are, they should watch out, the Royal Storm, I am back, baby," Dogboe said after winning the bout on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The England-based Ghanaian boxer won via split decision after two of the three judges scored in his favour.



It was a keenly contested fight that could not produce an obvious winner after 10 rounds.



The 'Royal Storm now has a chance to win another World-title as he could face WBC title holder, Rey Vargas.



If discussions for a fight against Vargas succeed, Dogboe will be seeking to reclaim the belt he lost to Emmanuel Navarrette back in 2018.



As he strives to become a two-time world champion, Dogboe also has his sights set on Josh Warrington, the IBF Featherweight champion.



