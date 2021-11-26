Watch some incredible saves of goalkeeping legend Sammy Adjei

Sammy Adjei is a Ghanaian goalkeeping legend

He was part of Ghana's squad that qualified for the 2006 World Cup



Sammy Adjei played for Hearts of Oak



The recent history of Ghanaian football cannot be written without a mention of Sammy Adjei as one if not the most outstanding goalkeeper in the last two decades.



The Hearts of Oak legend for over five years served as the first choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars and became a household name for his stupendous saves.



For both club side and the national team, the man who was nicknamed ‘Bamako’ wowed followers with his goalkeeping skill set.



Diving, saving and agility are some of the qualities which were ascribed to the former Ashdod of Israeli goalkeeper.

With the Black Stars, Sammy Adjei made 38 appearances with his most memorable moments coming in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.



He won league titles with Hearts of Oak before moving to Ashdod in Israel and Club Africain in Tunisia.



He has hanged his boots but here is a video compilation of some his best saves that propelled him to the level he attained.



Watch the video below



