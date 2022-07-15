0
Watch suspected match-fixing penalty shootout in Nigeria that has shocked social media users

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A ridiculous penalty shoutout video in Nigerian football has gone viral on Twitter, raising suspicions of match-fixing.

Remo Stars faced Ijebu United in the Ogun State FA Cup final, which went to penalties after neither team scored in regulation time.

In the bizarre video posted by @LFCinnigeri, a Remo stars player deliberately skied his kick from the spot directed sideways as the ball went out for a throw-in.

On Ijebu United's turn, the Remo goalkeeper stood motionless as the ball rolled past him and into the net.

Ijebu eventually won the FA Cup shootouts 3-0 and were crowned pathetically champions. Fans who couldn't understand took to social media to vent their frustration, accusing both teams of playing a game of convenience.

The video amassed over 5 million views on Twitter.

A furious Aluko tweeted: “If this isn’t Match Fixing, then I don’t know what it is. Why is Nigerian football like this? Why don’t we ever want progress??”

“They could have done it without making it so obvious.”

















