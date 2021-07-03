Watch the Highlights of Kotoko’s 1-1 draw with King Faisal

Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 at home with city rivals King Faisal

Asante Kotoko on Saturday afternoon had to put up a spirited performance in the second half to draw 1-1 with King Faisal in their matchday 32 game in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

In a game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, Zubairu Ibrahim scored in the 15th minute to shoot King Faisal into the lead and subsequently in control at the end of the first half.



Courtesy of a spirited performance from the Asante Kotoko in the second half, the Reds managed to equalize in the 84th minute through a goal from substitute



Francis Andy Kumi to ensure the team earned a point from a 1-1 draw.



Today’s result sees King Faisal climbing to 14th on the Ghana Premier League table while Asante Kotoko stays in second.

Watch the goals in the post below:



