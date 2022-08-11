0
Watch the bizarre video of Kwaebibrem United supporters cursing GFA officials

Kwaebibirem Fans 098765.png Supporters of kwaebibirem United

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supporters of kwaebibirem United have cursed officials of the Ghana Football Association over 'unfair' treatment after the club was demoted to the third tier for fielding an unqualified player.

Kwaebibirem have been relegated to the third tier after the GFA deducted the team six points for fielding an unqualified player following a protest by Inter Allies.

The club was left with 29 points after the deduction, finishing 2 points behind Krystal Palace Academy who escaped.

According to the FA ruling, Kwaebibirem did not acquire the International Transfer Certificate(ITC) of the said player before fielding him in their 1-0 win over Inter Allies in the 2021/2022 Division One season.

The club contested the FA's ruling at the Appeals Court, arguing that the player had played half of the season at a different Ghanaian club before joining them for the second half of the term.

Their effort to get the ruling overturned proved futile as they lost the appeal.

After losing the appeal the angry support on August 11, 2022, marched to a river in the town to curse the GFA officials and judges by mentioning their names.

Watch the video below from the 52nd minute:

