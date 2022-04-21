0
Menu
Sports

Watch the brace Eddie Nketiah scored against Chelsea

Eddie Nketiah CFC2 610x400 Eddie Nketiah

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah was the star of the show against a charitable Chelsea defence on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge with his predatory instincts.

The 22-year-old striker who is being chased by Ghana scored twice either half of the game as his side got their top-four hopes back on track with a 3-2 victory over Tuchel's men.

Arsenal got their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.

The Gunners' hopes of securing a place in next season's Champions League had been significantly damaged by those losses but this win will provide renewed belief.

Eddie Nketiah was selected ahead of out-of-sorts Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal's attack and he rewarded manager Mikel Arteta's faith when he took advantage of Andreas Christensen's weak back pass with a composed finish.

It was the start of a chaotic first half as Timo Werner equalised with a deflected shot four minutes later before Emile Smith Rowe showed a touch of class to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy with a cool finish from the edge of the area.

Chelsea were back on terms again before the breakthrough captain Cesar Azpilicueta but Nketiah pounced on a series of defensive errors in the Blues' box to put Arsenal back in front just before the hour mark.

Bukayo Saka was outstanding for Arsenal and he got the reward his performance deserved when he sealed the win from the spot in added time after he was hauled down by Azpilicueta.

The Gunners are now level on points with north London rivals Tottenham with a derby at Emirates Stadium still to come.

VIDEOS BELOW:





?s=20&t=l6NxI18KaCT68riWbSsQBg







?s=20&t=l6NxI18KaCT68riWbSsQBg
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off