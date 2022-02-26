Phase two of Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman nears completion

The second phase of Hearts of Oak's ultra-modern training complex is under construction at Pobiman is almost complete.



The first phase which was carried out by local contractors, K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited was completed within three months with the second phase of the project taking off in December 2020. The project is being carried out by Turkish Construction firm Prefabex Yapı.



In a video posted by Toto Sports GH on Youtube, the project has taken shape as the building erected looking sharp.



Executive board chairman of the club, Togbe Afede, in an interview in 2021 said the phase would be completed in October-November, 2021.

“Pobiman Phase 2 with training pitches would be ready in October-November," he revealed.



"It will include a tennis court, basketball pitch, swimming pool, and 2 standard football pitches for the first phase,” he said.



However, the completion of the training enter did not go as planned and is expected to be completed in 2022 instead.



The ultra-modern training complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.



Currently, Hearts of Oak hold their training session at Saint Thomas Aquinas park.



Watch video on the current state of Pobiman project

Watch the current state of Hearts of Oak's pobiman project



