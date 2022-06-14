4
Menu
Sports

Watch the highlights as 9-man Ghana beat Chile 3-1 on penalties in 2022 Kirin Cup

Video Archive
Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana finished the 2022 Kirin Cup as bronze winners after beating Chile on penalties in the third-place game.

Ghana ended the game with 9-men as Alidu Seidu and midfielder Mubarak Wakaso were sent off in the second half, giving the Chileans the numerical advantage in the game.

However, the Black Stars held on and ended the game goalless to take it to penalties.

Ghana won the penalty shootouts convincingly to the surprise of many Ghanaians as the first three players who took the kick scored for Ghana.

Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen became the hero of the day after saving two penalties to help the Black Stars defeat the La Roja of Chile 3-1.

Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, and winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku all scored their kicks for Ghana to win the game.

Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Related Articles: