Watch the moment Andy Yiadom won the hearts of Reading fans

Andy Yiadom wins Reading Men’s Player of the season

Andy Yiadom named in WhoScored Championship team of the season



Andy Yiadom hailed by Reading fans



The 2021/2022 English Football Championship will probably go down as Andy Yiadom's best season in his early career.



Aside from winning the club's player's player of the season and appearing in WhoScored's team of the season, this is the term the Black Stars defender earned the love from the fans.



During the season, Reading went two months and some days - December 4, 2022, to February 16, 2022, without a single victory. A poor run of 12 matches, 3 draws, and 9 defeats.



After the 12th match with Peterborough, which ended scoreless, angry fans expressed their displeasure to the players on their return to board the team bus.

Andy Yiadom walked to the fans, spoke to them, and assured them that the team will turn around the situation.



Following the short conversation, the fans started chanting Yiadom's name.



In the next game against Preston, Yiadom had an immense performance as the team recorded a 3-2 away win to return back to winning ways.



Reading escaped relegation, placing just above relegated Derby County with 7 points difference.



Watch when Andy Yiadom calmed the nerves of angry Reading fans



