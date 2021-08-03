Watch the moment Bukom Banku and his son engaged in a street fight at Bukom

Boxer Bukom Banku and his son identified as Abu put up an epic ‘friendly’ fight in the streets of Bukom to entertain several people who gathered to watch the rare fight.

His son gave a good account of himself as he jabbed the professional boxer and entertainer who announced recently that he has hanged his gloves for good.



Bukom Banku was in the news recently when he asked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to pay attention to the ‘Fix the country’ campaigners in a new video gaining momentum online.



Banku was spotted in the clip exhibiting his trademark foolery as he sips on a Pepsi (he erroneously said it’s Coca-Cola in the footage) and bofrot (puff-puff) while transmitting his message.

His short speech implores the president to continue ruling the country with the same style he began his administration with while asking him not to pay any attention to anyone who tells him to fix the country because as far as he’s concerned, there’s nothing to be fixed.



