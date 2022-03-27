Watch the moment Thomas Partey met his look alike after Ghana's draw with Nigeria

Thomas Partey and his look alike

Nigeria hold Ghana to a stalemate at Baba Yara Stadium

Ghana to depart to Nigeria on Monday



Nigeria to host Ghana at the Abiola Stadium



Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey, met his striking look-alike at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Ghana's scoreless draw with Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022.



Although he could not lead the team to the desired win, the Arsenal man was thrilled to meet his mirror image in the dressing room after the game.



In a video posted by his teammate, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Partey warmly embraced his look-alike as the whole squad reacted to the hilarious moment with an infectious laugh.



The Blak Stars failed to beat the Super Eagles in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Following the draw, the team is expected to jet off to Abuja on Monday, March 28, 2022, for the second leg that is slated for Tuesday, March 29.



Ghana missed the last edition of the competition and will hope to get a favourable result in Nigeria to return to the World's biggest stage.



TWI NEWS



Watch the video below



