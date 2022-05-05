Watch throwback of Sulley Muntari's vintage performance against Man United in the FA Cup

Sulley Muntari wins FA Cup with Portsmouth

Sulley Muntari leaves Portsmouth after a season



Sulley Muntari joins GPL side Hearts of Oak



In 2008, Sulley Muntari, run the show for Portsmouth as they stunned Manchester United at the Old Trafford in the FA Cup.



Portsmouth beat the Reds 1-0 in the quarter-final clash to seal qualification into the last four of the English domestic league cup.



Sulley Muntari scored the winner from the spot with 12 minutes left after Milan Baros was upended by United's substitute keeper Tomasz Kuszczak.

The goal was one of the four goals he scored for the club, and his performance is arguably the best he had during his one-season spell with the English side.



Portsmouth finished the competition as eventual winners beating Cardiff City 1-0 in the final thanks to Nwankwo Kanu's 35th-minute strike.



After a successful season in the English Premier League, he secured a move to Inter Milan in the summer of 2008.



Sulley Muntari, 37, currently plays for the Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak.



Watch Sulley Muntari's vintage performance against Manchester United in 2008





View his Timepath below:



