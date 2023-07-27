Watch video of Yusif Chibsah’s graduation from Spanish university

Yussif Alhassan Chibsah in black

Former Black Stars midfielder, Yussif Alhassan Chibsah continues to chalk more academic successes with the latest being a master's degree from Spanish university, Instituto Superior de Derecho y Economía (ISDE).

A video of his graduation shared by Angel Broadcasting Network’s Saddick Adams indicates that the former Asante Kotoko midfielder received a Master in International Sports Law from the Madrid-based university.



Chibsah enjoyed an appreciable level of applause from his coursemates and dignitaries when he mounted the podium to receive his certificate.



It is yet another positive news around Paintsil who continues to be a great example of how football stars can juggle their career and academic excellence.



After hanging his boots, Chibsah ventured into player management and currently has a number of Ghanaian football stars on his books.



He is the Chief Executive Officer of the leading Ghanaian football agency, Club Consult Africa which oversees the interest of a number of Ghanaian players both locally and abroad.



Among the players he manages are Danlad Ibrahim, Abdul Ganiyu, Evelyn Baidoo, and Imoro Ibrahim.

Chibsah recently revealed how conscious he was about planning for life after football. He disclosed to Dan Kwaku Yeboah he deliberately sat out parties of football stars so that he could save and build a great life after football.



Speaking to Dan Kweku Yeboah, Chibsah said, “When you are told to sell a product for Gh₵1.50ps and it is sold outside for Gh₵2.00, my mum advises we sell at the same price outside and save the Gh₵50ps profit so we can purchase few things on our own and that sharpen my mind on how to use money wisely”



“Those who did not understand us at that time thought and said we were ‘chisel’ but that was okay. Now you are the only person who knows how much you have in your account but people can assume you are rich, but the reality lies with you, so you can be honest with yourself and if you don’t have to be moved by the saying of some people”, he added.



Speaking on his ordeal with some Kotoko teammates, the former Black Meteors skipper said he sometimes has to miss sitting with his friends because he was very particular about spending since he was not earning much as compared to others despite playing in Sweden.



“Sometimes when we plan to meet, I sometimes miss out because I was playing in Sweden, and if you watch how much I earn there and you compare it to what some of my brothers earned, they were far ahead of me and if i critically calculate and realize it won’t help, I don’t turn up for the sitting ”,he said.



“While at Kotoko, myself, Edmund Owusu Ansah, and Stephen Oduro were tagged as misers, because we did not contribute but we did not take alcohol. So what makes others happy was not the same as ours, so we won’t show up. We rather use the money for something different because if you follow peer pressure, you will end up doing things you never thought of doing.”, Chibsah added.

