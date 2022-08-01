Watch video of the new Hearts of Oak Clubhouse as it nears completion

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Academy Project is nearing completion per a video in circulation on social media which has been cited by GhanaWeb.

The newly-built clubhouse which is part of the Pobiman Academy Project that was started some years ago is set to be completed and handed over to the club in the next couple of months.



Hearts of Oak players, both the senior team and junior team have their respective accommodation at the facility which will now camp at Pobiman.



A tour of the facility by Light FM Sports journalist, Opoku Afriyie showed that the all-white building is a two-bedroom apartment and will be a camping base for the team on matchdays.



Opoku Afriyie who was completely amazed by the facility built by the Phobians praised Togbe Afede XIV and commended him for what he has been doing for the club.



Accra Hearts of Oak fans upon seeing the video of the clubhouse couldn't hide joy while taking a swipe at their rivals Asante Kotoko who are still working on the Adako Jachie Project.

Watch the video of the clubhouse and check out some of the reactions in the post below:

















JE/KPE