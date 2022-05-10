Watching Ronaldinho as a child made me very happy – Emmanuel Gyasi

Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana attacker, Emmanuel Gyasi has disclosed that Brazil and Barcelona's great Ronaldinho was his idol while growing up.

According to the Spezia Calcio forward, he used to watch the dribbling wizard when he was young and tried to imitate him.



In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Emmanuel Gyasi said although things were difficult for him as a young boy who played barefoot on a pitch without grass, he found delight when he watched Ronaldinho play.



He notes that should he go on a dinner date with the former Barcelona poster boy, he will express his appreciation for all the joy he gave him.

“For dinner with him, I probably wouldn't ask him anything, but I'd only say thank you because with his football he made many children like me happy,” Emmanuel Gyasi shared.



Meanwhile, the Ghana attacker says he is dreaming of representing Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Having qualified for the world cup, Ghana has been drawn in Group H where the Black Stars will face the likes of Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.