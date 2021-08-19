Watford sign Turkey's Tufan on loan

Ozan Tufan, Turkish player

Ozan Tufan evades Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during Turkey's Euro 2020 Group A defeat in Baku.

Turkey international Ozan Tufan has joined Watford on a season-long loan from Fenerbahçe.



The Hornets will have an option to buy the 26-year-old midfielder next summer.



Tufan has 63 caps and nine goals for Turkey and started all three of their group-stage defeats at Euro 2020.

After coming through Bursaspor's youth system, Tufan made his full Super Lig debut in 2012 before moving to Fenerbahçe in 2015, where he made 174 appearances.



Promoted Watford made a winning start on their return to the Premier League, beating Aston Villa 3-2 at Vicarage Road last Saturday.