Watford sign Turkey's Tufan on loan

Ozan Tufan, Turkish player

Ozan Tufan evades Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during Turkey's Euro 2020 Group A defeat in Baku.

Turkey international Ozan Tufan has joined Watford on a season-long loan from Fenerbah├že.



The Hornets will have an option to buy the 26-year-old midfielder next summer.



Tufan has 63 caps and nine goals for Turkey and started all three of their group-stage defeats at Euro 2020.

After coming through Bursaspor's youth system, Tufan made his full Super Lig debut in 2012 before moving to Fenerbah├že in 2015, where he made 174 appearances.



Promoted Watford made a winning start on their return to the Premier League, beating Aston Villa 3-2 at Vicarage Road last Saturday.