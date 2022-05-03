0
Menu
Sports

We're focused on winning the league title - Kotoko's Frank Mbella

Mbella F 610x400 Frank Mbella Etouga

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga says that the team's focus is on winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.

Kotoko currently lead the league table but lost two successive matches against RTU and Legon Cities and only returned to winning ways last Saturday with a 1-0 win against WAFA.

Frank Mbella scored the only goal which gave  the reds their first ever win against WAFA  at Sogakope.

The Cameroonians goals meant that he has broken the long held goal scoring record that was held by Eric Bekoe.

"We are focused on winning the league and that is my objective”, Mbella Etouga said after the game against WAFA.

"Goal king is bonus. I believe I will score more goals with help of my colleagues."

Mfegue who leads the goal scorers chart with 18 goals is heavily being pursued by Ashgold's Yaw Annor who has 16 goals.

Asante Kotoko will next play against Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on match day 28.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Related Articles: