We've presented a proposal to gov't for support for clubs in Africa - Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt Okraku (left) with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian clubs have suffered a lot when they play in African inter club competitions mostly due to the financial stress traveling by air brings.

Aside Kotoko and Hearts who even incur a lot of debts when playing in Africa, most other clubs avoid Africa at all cost else their clubs may go burst or suffer relegation due to the financial distress it comes with.



Ghanaian clubs have failed to perform in Africa as they mostly struggle in the competition but the GFA boss says his association have tabled a proposal to government to help Ghanaian teams in Africa.



Government has been providing some stipends for teams but the GFA boss says that they want a clear governement policy.



In an interview with GTV Sports+, Kurt said they've tabled a proposal before the Government to support clubs competing in Africa.

"The FA will continue with our support strategy for our clubs competing in Africa," he said.



"We have pitched a proposal to the Sports Minister and Vice President of the country asking for a clear policy of support for our clubs in Africa and we'll keep pushing," he revealed.



Hearts of Oak couldn't progress into the group stage of both the CAF champions league and the Confederations cup.