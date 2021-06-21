We’II prosecute violent attackers at Medeama, Karela game - FA

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup, Wilson Arthur

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Wilson Arthur has revealed all persons found guilty of their involvement in the unfortunate violence that broke after the FA Cup between Medeama SC and Karela United would be punished.

Players of Medeama SC were attacked with midfielder Eric Kwakwa beaten to the pulp, leaving him soaked in blood.



The bus of the Mauve and Yellows was also vandalised after the game at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Players of Anyinase.



Reacting to the incident on Rainbow Sports, FA Chairman Wilson Arthur described the incident as unfortunate and terrible.



He said a violent attack is a criminal act, and all those involved must be fished out and prosecuted.



To him, some people hide behind the clubs to engage in lawlessness, but ”we will fish them out and deal with them”.

He further disclosed they gathered intelligence hence sent military personnel to the stadium but, ”the situation is terrible, unfortunate. This is not going to happen again. We will fish those who caused the violence out and prosecute them. They are criminals, and we will prosecute and treat them as criminals”.



Meanwhile, the Management of the Ghana Premier League side, Karela United, are set to begin an investigation into the matter.



According to the club, they will assist authorities in their investigations.



Karela United lost 2-1 to Medeama SC in the game.



