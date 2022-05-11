0
Menu
Sports

We absolutely adore Eddie Nketiah - Mikel Arteta

Nketiah Eddie 610x400 Eddie Nketiah

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed his intent on coming red hot striker Eddie Nketiah at the club ebyond  the summer.

The Ghana target has been in fine form for the North London club recently scoring a brace  against Chelsea and another brace against  Leeds United as the gunners push  for  a champions league return.

Nketiah's contract at the club expires in the summer and despite several offers from the club, the 22  year old has  not signed the dotted lines.

The English-born  Ghanaian player is not convince he will be afforded the regular playing  time that he so craves for at Arsenal.

Speaking after their win against Leeds Arteta revealed that they adore Nketiah at Arsenal and can be judged on  his output on the  field.

"This boy doesn’t change, that’s why we absolutely adore him & he deserves what is happening to him," he said. "He’s still got a lot to do but now he has the right environment and he has the right personnel around him. Now he can be judged by what he does on the pitch and before he didn’t have that context" he said.

He has  been linked with moves to Crystal Palace and  clubs in Germany as he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Body of Chinese fishing vessel captain retrieved, 14 others rescued
‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana