We absolutely adore Eddie Nketiah - Mikel Arteta

Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed his intent on coming red hot striker Eddie Nketiah at the club ebyond the summer.

The Ghana target has been in fine form for the North London club recently scoring a brace against Chelsea and another brace against Leeds United as the gunners push for a champions league return.



Nketiah's contract at the club expires in the summer and despite several offers from the club, the 22 year old has not signed the dotted lines.



The English-born Ghanaian player is not convince he will be afforded the regular playing time that he so craves for at Arsenal.

Speaking after their win against Leeds Arteta revealed that they adore Nketiah at Arsenal and can be judged on his output on the field.



"This boy doesn’t change, that’s why we absolutely adore him & he deserves what is happening to him," he said. "He’s still got a lot to do but now he has the right environment and he has the right personnel around him. Now he can be judged by what he does on the pitch and before he didn’t have that context" he said.



He has been linked with moves to Crystal Palace and clubs in Germany as he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.