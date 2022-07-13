0
Menu
Sports

We achieved our target as GPL debutants - Bibiani Goldstars coach

Michael Osei 780x405?fit=780%2C405&ssl=1 Bibiani Goldstars coach, Michael Osei

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei has expressed satisfaction at the performance of his outfit in the just-ended league season.

The Bibiani-based club in their debut Ghana Premier League campaign finished 10th position with 46 points.

In an interview, the former Star Madrid gaffer indicated the side had a very successful campaign.

“The league was super and tough and I think we were able to achieve our target. We had a very successful season; I think started as debutants with inexperienced players and we were still doing well but I think it got to some point where we had to bring the experience ones to compliment the young ones” he said.

Bibiani Goldstars will hope to better their performance in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gov't to cancel nursing, teacher trainee allowances – Captain Smart alleges
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Related Articles: