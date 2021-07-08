We aim to play Black Stars 'B' in October- Nigerian Football Federation president

Black Stars could play Nigeria in a friendly

The Nigerian Football federation president, Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that Nigeria's local national team are making plans to play Ghana's local Black Stars team in October.

The local Black Stars failed to perform well in their last international week and will hope to make a real impact against Nigeria.



“This is the launchpad we are providing for you to showcase your talents,” Pinnick told the media.



“This team (Eagles B) is our pride, and we will keep you and monitor you because you are the next big thing in Nigerian football."



“In October, we will be flying the team to Baltimore for friendly games against Ghana possibly, Cameroon and Canada, maybe. We will sort that out in the coming weeks," he added.

“We will tidy up all the documentation. You will be playing at the 73,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium.”







