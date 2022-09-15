We are Ajax, we'll bounce back - Mohammed Kudus reacts to Ajax's defeat to Liverpool

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is picking positives from Ajax's defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on matchday two of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool got their first victory in the UEFA Champions League after beating Ajax 2-1 at home to bounce back from their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Napoli on matchday.



Despite scoring a superb goal for Ajax and stealing all the headlines, Mohammed Kudus believes they could have done better to end the game with a point.



He also applauded the fans for their incredible support at Anfield on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



"Love to the ❌❌❌ fans who cheered us at one of the fiercest grounds to play at. We could’ve done better but will come good in performances & results next games. We are Ajax ❌❌❌," Mohammed Kudus tweeted.



Mohammed has now scored 6 goals in 9 appearances for Ajax FC in the ongoing football season.

