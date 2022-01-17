We are Black Stars, we turn impossible possible - Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars midfielder, Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana face group stage exit for the first time since 2006

Ghana yet to win a game at AFCON 2021



Ghana to face Comoros on Tuesday



Black Stars winger, Fatawu Issahaku is confident about Ghana progressing into the knockout stage after a disappointing start at the African Cup of Nations.



Ghana are on the ropes and faces a group stage exit from the AFCON after a draw and a defeat in their first two group games.



The team will need nothing but a win in their final group fixture against Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to be able to qualify as one of the four third-placed teams.

Issahaku, former AFCON U-20 best player took to Twitter to urge Ghanaians not to lose faith.



"Everything is possible we are black stars we will turn impossible possible InshaAllaha" he tweeted



The Black Stars could also finish second in a situation where Morocco beat Gabon by a two-goal margin while Ghana beat Comoros by two-plus goals.



Ghana are on 1 point following a 1-0 loss to Morocco and a one-all draw against Gabon.



The Black Stars are 3rd in the group with Morocco, who have already qualified are leadig with 6 points. Gabon are second with 4 points while Comoros occupy the last position with none.

Below is Fatawu Issahaku's tweetBlack Stars, we turn impossible possible - Fatawu Issahaku



Ghana face group stage exit for the first time since 2006



Ghana yet to win a game at AFCON 2021



Ghana to face Comoros on Tuesday



Black Stars winger, Fatawu Issahaku is confident about Ghana progressing into the knockout stage after a disappointing start at the African Cup of Nations.

Ghana is on the ropes and faces a group stage exit from the AFCON after a draw and a defeat in their first two group games.



The team will need nothing but a win in their final group fixture against Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to be able to qualify as one of the four third-placed teams.



Issahaku, former AFCON U-20 best player took to Twitter to urge Ghanaians not to lose faith.



"Everything is possible we are black stars we will turn impossible possible InshaAllaha," he tweeted



The Black Stars could also finish second in a situation where Morocco beat Gabon by a two-goal margin while Ghana beat Comoros by two-plus goals.

Ghana is on 1 point following a 1-0 loss to Morocco and a one-all draw against Gabon.



The Black Stars are 3rd in the group with Morocco, who have already qualified are leading with 6 points. Gabon are second with 4 points while Comoros occupy the last position with none.



Below is Fatawu Issahaku's tweet



