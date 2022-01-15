‘We are Ghana. We’ll win our last match and qualify’ – Dede Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew, skipper of Black Stars

Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew has assured fans of the senior national men’s soccer team that the Black Stars will win their final game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and qualify to the knock-out stage.

Ghana stand a chance of qualifying as one of the three third-placed teams if they record a win over Comoros on Tuesday, January 18.



The team gave up a 1-0 lead to draw with Gabon in a feisty game at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Friday.



But at the post-match press conference, the Al Sadd midfielder, who was named the Man of the Match, said they will beat the Island nation and make it to the Round of 16.



“We are Ghana,” he insisted. “We are going to win the last game and go through.”

The former West Ham and Swansea City player, whose 20-yard first half strike was cancelled out by Gabon’s Jim Allevinah, expressed disappointment in the lack of Fair Play displayed by the Panthers in the build-up to the equaliser.



“We had the ball and we put it out intentionally because our player was on the floor.



“So what do we do? When the ball is coming, you take the ball, Gabon, and give it back to Ghana. [It is as] simple as that!



“So, we were waiting for the ball to come back but the ball was not coming back and they played and that’s how they got their only open chance of the game. That is it.



“It is very small of them. I am disappointed in them.”