We are a compact team – Emmanuel Gyasi on Spezia

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana striker, Emmanuel Gyasi is happy with the current Spezia team which he describes as compact after their first match of the season.

Gyasi scored Spezia's first goal of the season in their 2-2 stalemate against Cagliari on Monday.



It was the second time that Gyasi had opened his season account at Sardinia, an Italian island where Cagliari is based.



"No, let's say it [Sardinia] brings me luck since I scored the first goal last year," Gyasi said.



"The warm-up has nothing to do with it, we are compact because in any case, we are few, we are a good group, even the new ones have integrated well, and we hope to continue like this because it is a difficult field."

When Gyasi scored, he celebrated with Spezia physiotherapist.



He explained: "Because we have one thing between us since last year that as soon as I score I go to him."



Gyasi scored four goals last season but already has one this season with many matches to come.