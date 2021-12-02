We are a responsible FA - GFA scribe shades South African FA

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has said that the FA will not descend into the gutters and trade words with the South African Football Association.

Harrison Addo says that the FA will exercise restraint as they believe the verdict by the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA will favour them.



He said that “as a responsible FA, we are simply waiting to hear from Fifa,” Addo said on Akoma FM.



The renowned legal practitioner also dismissed suggestions from South Africa that Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye has been banned for his performance in the match between the Bafana Bafana and Black Stars of Ghana.



Harrison Addo says there is no iota of truth in those stories as the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA is yet to make any judgement on the matter.

He said that the GFA will not comment on the substantive issue but expressed conviction that that the Black Stars have made it to the final stage of the qualifiers.



“Ignore all rumours saying Fifa has banned the Senegalese referee, or thrown away their protest, these are false publications from South Africa. Ghana has qualified for that play-off and we are waiting for the draw next year.”



Harrison Addo also commented on the prospect of Ghana making it to the 2022 World Cup Qatar.



He is confident that by the time the games are played the Black Stars will be in a position to put in great shift and qualify for the World Cup.