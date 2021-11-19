'We are behind you' - GFA to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of CAFWCL final

Hasaacas Ladies FC

Hasaacas Ladies face Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in a historic final

The GFA is confident that the trophy will be seen in Ghana



Hasaacas are chasing their fourth trophy in a calendar year



The Ghana Football Association has wished Hasaacas Ladies well ahead of their CAF Women's Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies today in Cairo.



The Takoradi-based club will face a less scoring side Mamelodi Sundowns as they win to win the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League after winning the maiden edition of the WAFU Cup.



Hasaacas Ladies are the best scoring side at the tournament with 10 goals and are also unbeaten in the competition after winning three games and drawing one after four rounds of matches.



Sundowns are also unbeaten, but unlike Hasaacas, the South Africans had to rely on penalties to qualify for the finals.

The GFA took to Twitter to wish the Ladies the best of luck and urged them to bring the trophy to Ghana.



"Best of luck to @HasaacasLadies in today's final. We're solidly behind you to go for the ultimate. Let's make Ghana proud #Dooooooooo," the tweet read.



