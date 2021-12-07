We are deeply ashamed - Richard Attah speaks after Hearts' Confederations Cup exit

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has admitted that the team had a horrific performance in the second leg of their Confederations Cup game against JS Saoura.



The Black Stars goalie has pleaded with the Phobia fans to forgive the squad after suffering 4-0 trashing in Algeria.



Hearts of Oak's hopes of reaching the group stage of the Confederation's cup came to a halt after the defeat.

Despite beating Saoura 2-0 in the first leg in Accra, Samuel Boadu's charges threw away the advantage in the return encounter.



Attah who did not feature in the match took to his Facebook wall to apologise to the fans after an unimpressive show.



"We have made terrible mistakes that have hurt the fans that cared about us the most, and we’re terribly sorry. we’re deeply ashamed of our terrible performance and our actions. Please and please we’re deeply sorry" he wrote.



The team is currently, in Algeria. As part of their travelling itinerary, they will travel back to Ghana on Friday, December 10.



