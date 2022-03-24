We are determined to beat Black Stars in Kumasi – Victor Osimhen ahead of big game

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has expressed his side readiness to defeat the Black Stars on home turf in the World Cup play-off.

The in-form Napoli attacker speaking after the team’s first training session said he and his teammates are looking forward to getting a better results in the first leg at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.



“We are determined to shoot them down at their home ground because we want to be at the World Cup. So we are not going to defend, we are motivated to win in Kumasi because we want to be at the World Cup. We shall try and eliminate them at be in Qatar,” Osimhen told Completesports.com.



“It is not going to be an easy match because of the rivalry between us, but we cannot afford miss the 2022 World Cup. We will not allow a repeat of what happened against Central Africa when we lost in Lagos. We just have to get the job done in Kumasi,”



The Super Eagles will fly out via a chartered flight from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday morning.



The team is expected to land at the Kotoka International Airport before they embark on their trip to Kumasi for the first leg encounter which comes off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25, 2022.

The team upon arrival will train at the match venue 24 hours before the game as stipulated by the competition regulations by CAF and FIFA.



Ghana and Nigeria will battle it out for one of the five tickets to represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar in November.



The second leg encounter comes off four days' time at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja.







