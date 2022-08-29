4
We are either going for war or preparing for a funeral - Bridget Otoo reacts to Ghana's World Cup jersey

Black Stars Jersey 345678 Black Stars new away jersey for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, has sarcastically reacted to Ghana's new away jersey for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars' away kit, which was officially unveiled by kit manufacturer Puma, has sparked numerous criticisms.

Bridget Otoo added her voice to the criticism by suggesting what the two factors that could have motivated the kits manufacturers to settle on that design.

"It’s either we are going to war or mentally preparing ourselves for a funeral on the pitch. Lol", she shared on social media.

The away kit is predominantly red, with yellow and green shades on the sleeves. There is also a yellow square in the centre with red and green zigzag-designed lines on the inside top of the square, which appears in the shape of a rectangle with a black star in the centre.

Many people are dissatisfied with the concept and have chastised the brand for producing a mediocre design.

The Black Stars could wear the jersey for the first time in one of their three pre-World Cup friendlies in September and November.

Ghana will play Brazil and Nicaragua in September, with a final friendly against Switzerland scheduled for November.



