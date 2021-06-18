We are focused - Kotoko warn rivals

Kotoko are second on the league table

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have sent some words of caution to their rivals as the campaign gradually reaches its conclusion.

The Ghanaian giants go into the weekend on the back of a 3-2 win over Inter Allies which moved them on par with arch rivals Hearts of Oak on 53 points.



They are expected to face Karela United in the following week after battling it out with Thunderbolt FC in the MTN FA Cup.

Ahead of the title run in, they sent words of warning to other teams.



