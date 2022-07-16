We are focused on winning a continental trophy for Otumfuo – Kotoko board member reveals

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the owner of Asante Kotoko SC

A member of the Asante Kotoko board, Yaw Adu has said that plans are underway to make the club stronger for the upcoming campaign in the CAF Champions League.

Speaking to Akoma FM, the board member said they are very focused on winning a CAF trophy for the club owner, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



“No one will wish for a failure going into a competition, our campaign in Africa last year has really taught us lessons and we gained a lot of experience. We would have even done well last year but some mafia work got us eliminated in Sudan."



“The King (Otumfuo) has requested we win Africa so we are preparing extremely well to tackle this campaign,” Asante Kotoko board member Yaw Adu said.



He added, “I cannot emphatically say we are winning the competition (Africa) because doing that doesn't come at easily.



“We are rather going to work and play very well to reach get to a respectable position. Anyone who promises to win it, lacks technical in depth.”

Asante Kotoko last season secured the right to compete in the CAF Champions League after emerging as champions of the Ghana Premier League.



