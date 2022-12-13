We are going to win AFCON 2024 – Osman Bukari

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari, is confident Ghana can win the 2024 African Cup of Nations.

The winger, who was a member of Ghana's World Cup squad, stated that the national team has a young team that is capable of accomplishing anything.



In an interview with BYT, the Red Star Belgrade player stated that the team can achieve its goals because they are consciously aware of their plan to win the AFCON title.



"Ghana can clinch the Afcon, Oh Yes, anything can happen. We have to put it at the back of our minds we are going to win AFCON 2024.

“We have a very young team so anything can happen though I’m not 100% sure of Ghana winning it but its football and anything can happen,” Osman Bukari stated.



The AFCON title has eluded Ghana for more than 40 years. The last time the Black Stars won a title in football was in 1982.



JNA/BOG