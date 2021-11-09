'We are grateful to God for giving Kotoko Prosper Narteh' - Edmund Ackah

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Former Management Member of Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah is happy that coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is at the helm of affairs as the leader of the technical team.



Asante Kotoko is currently leading the Ghana Premier League table after matchday two under the stewardship of coach Prosper Narteh and Edmund Ackah is happy with the progress at the club.

Narteh Ogum joined the Porcupines from WAFA following the termination of Mariano Barreto’s contract at the end of the 2020/21 season.



“We are grateful to God that we were able to get him after management pursuit. But for him the happiness we witnessing in the team now would have been a different thing altogether,” he said in an interview with Oyerepa sports after the game.



“I know him and know what he can offer, many didn’t know him when management were pursuing him. Some people even said he wasn’t training his players at WAFA, even said he told Medeama he can only train just a day in the week because of his duty as a lecturer but I had always known his worth and know what he had told me before,” he added.



