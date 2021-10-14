'We are happy to play for him'- Bafana Bafana defender Rushine de Reuck praises Hugo Broos

South Africa international, Rushine de Reuck

Bafana Bafana defender, Rushine de Reuck says the team is performing under coach Hugo Broos because they are happy to play for him.

South Africa are enjoying a good run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they lead Group G with 10 points.



The Bafana Bafanas have won three games and drawn one in the qualifiers but face stiffer opposition from Ghana in the race to qualify for the play-offs.



Rushine in an interview revealed the impact of Hugo Broos on the team and the reason behind their success.



“He gives us the freedom to play. Everybody is happy with him, the way he puts up the team and everybody understands what he needs to do on the field,” he said.

“I feel like if we have that and have a coach who believes in you, you will fight on the field. We all want him to succeed and he wants us to be successful as well."



“So, it is easy to play for a coach like this. We want to do well for him. Everybody is happy to play for him and hopefully, we can do well, and having youngsters in the team makes it extra special."



“It is a new generation and we want to create our own legacy and that’s what we are trying to do now."



“It is everyone’s dream to play in the World Cup. Like I said, we are halfway there, we need to continue together as a team like we have, approach every game with a good mindset and good mentality," he added.