We are humbly waiting for the promise - Hasaacas Ladies plead with First Lady

Rebecca Akuffo-Addo

Hasaacas Ladies plead with the first lady to honour her promise

• Hasaacas Ladies appeal to corporate institutions



• Hasaacas Ladies impress at the CAFWCL



Hasaacas Ladies FC Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Evelyn Nsiah Asare, has pleaded with Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, to honour her promise to the team.



According to the CEO, Rebecca Akufo-Addo promised the team an unspecified amount before they left the shores of Ghana for the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



She also appealed to corporate institutions to help cover their expenses in the North African country and costs incurred before leaving Ghana.

"Beautiful woman HE Rebecca Akufo-Addo, she promised us, and we are waiting for her to call and collect our account details and give it to us. We had to visit the second lady (Samira Bawumia), but unfortunately, she was sick on that day.



"Madam, we thank you for the good work you are doing for women's football. We will need your help because (the hotel bills) in Ghana [cost] almost GHC100,000 plus, which we have not paid. So, we will plead with our two mothers and other cooperating institutions," Evelyn said in an audio recording aired on Kumasi-based Angel FM.



Despite the financial challenges highlighted by the CEO, Hasaacas Ladies have won their first two group games to advance to the semis of the 8-team tournament.



The Hasmal Ladies will be in action on Friday as they face Wadi Degla in a final Group A clash.



