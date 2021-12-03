We are improving each day – Thomas Partey claims despite Man united defeat

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey insists Arsenal are on an upward trajectory despite their defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday.

Partey remained positive despite the loss which cost them the chance to move up to fourth in the table.



The Ghanaian lasted the entire duration as the Gunners were edged out 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 800 and 801 career goals at Old Trafford.



“I think we’re improving each day and it’s going to be good. If we want to be at the top it’s normal that we have to fight, we have to be under control and try to win the games," said Partey.



“I think the team came out to win, we did everything we could, we played well, we created a lot of chances and I think that we were unlucky.”

Partey admitted he himself was still striving to find his best after a spell out injured last month.



The 28-year-old said: “For me, I have to keep on doing my best, keep trying, keep improving, try to come back to my best because the team needs me.”



It was Partey's 10th league appearance and has scored one goal.