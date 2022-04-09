We are in a difficult group – South Korea coach react to facing Ghana and two others

South Korea coach Paulo Bento

South Korea coach Paulo Bento has admitted that his team have been placed in a difficult group with three well-known football nations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

South Korea Korea was drawn into Group H with Portugal, Ghana, and Uruguay on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Doha.



"As in the final stage, Korea was placed in a difficult group. It is impossible to be placed in an easy group in the final.



We faced three good teams. There are opinions that both teams have the most advantage in advancing to the Round of 16, but we can't do it. I will do my best to compete, Bento said.



The Portuguese added, "Portugal and Uruguay are the teams that have a high chance of advancing to the round of 16 in Group H," he said, emphasizing that players should enter the finals with a 'fighting spirit'.

South Korea's opening game will be against Uruguay. In 2010, they met in the round of 16 in South Africa, with the South Americans defeating the Asians 2-1 thanks to a brace by Luis Suarez.



They will then face Ghana before ending their group stage campaign against the former European champions.



Black Stars defeated South Korea 4-0 with striker Jordan Ayew scoring a hat-trick prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



However, a Bento-led Portugal side condemned Ghana to a 2-1 defeat in Brasilia.