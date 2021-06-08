We are in for a game - CK Akonnor expecting tough match against Morocco

• The Black Stars will play Morocco in a friendly match today

• The team has been preparing for the past few days but Akonnor is not satisfied with preparations so far



• He is however confident that victory will be chalked tonight



Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is anticipating a tough test from the Atlas Lions of Morocco in an international friendly later today, June 8, 2021.



The Black Stars will engage the North African side in the first of two friendlies lined up for this month.



Speaking to the GFA media channel ahead of the game, Akonnor said that he has done a comprehensive analysis of his opponents.

Akonnor added that he has identified cohesiveness as one of the strengths of the Moroccan team which the Black Stars ought to neutralize if they are to win tonight’s game.



“We are in for a match and we must show what we’ve done in the last few days. They are very close to each other and play to the best of their ability, which makes it difficult for us. The way Morocco plays, you must have a strategy to challenge them, so I’m looking forward to a disciplined team."



CK Akonnor also admitted Ghana’s preparation for the game has been far from ideal with players joining camp as and when they arrived from Europe.



He also expressed concern with absence of some influential players including Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso.



Nonetheless, Akonnor is confident that his team will put up a good performance and leave the FAR stadium with a win or draw.

“We’ve had challenges in getting the boys on board and it’s been difficult but we have managed to get a full house now. Tactically, we have done some good work, which we believe will work for us if we are able to assess the opponents correctly.



“We might not have some key personnel in the team, but I think those who are replacing them should be able to do a good job.



“The way we came together was not solid, we are dealing with what we have but I am happy with the work we have put in and the response from the players.” The game is scheduled to kick off at 22:00 GMT at the FAR Sportive Stadium.



The Black Stars will engage Ivory Coast in another friendly at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



