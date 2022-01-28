'We are looking forward to making it to Qatar' – William Troost-Ekong ahead of Ghana clash

William Troost-Ekong

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has set sights on qualifying to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ahead of Ghana.

The West African rivals were paired against each other in the play-offs to be played in March.



Ghana will first host the Super Eagles in Accra before the second leg in Nigeria.



According to the West Ham United defender, the experience in Russia 2018 was great and hopes the side qualify for Qatar this time around.



“Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome of the game against Tunisia, but that is football, there is nothing we can do about it, “ he said.

“The next target for us now is to qualify for the World Cup. The experience the last time in Russia was great and we are all looking forward to making it to Qatar this time around”



Although very optimistic, Ekong is not carried away with the threat Ghana poses.



“We know how strong the Ghana team is. They have a lot of quality and young players in their team, but we will be up for it.”