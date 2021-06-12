‘We are looking forward to working with Hudson-Odoi’ – Kurt Okraku

Callum Hudson-Odoi with Kurt Okraku [R]

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku says they are looking forward to working with Callum Hudson-Odoi amid calls for the Chelsea winger to switch international allegiance to Ghana.

Per FIFA’s new eligibility rules, the Champions League winner, who has three caps for England, can still play for Ghana.



“I mean I spoke with Callum before he got to Ghana and we promised to speak again when we meet in Ghana, we have met, we’ve had discussions that centred beyond playing for Ghana and he has a crazy ambition of helping kids in Ghana and this is what excites me the most,” Okraku said on WarmUp Plus on TV3.



“We are looking forward to working with Odoi and his family and many other players who are interested in representing their country.”

“We have a lot of them like that, we are talking to the technical team and the political authorities in getting them to play for Ghana,” he concluded.



Hudson-Odoi, born in London, is enjoying his holidays in his native country.