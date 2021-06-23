We are mentally and physically ready for Hearts - Legon Cities captain Fatau Dauda

Legon Cities captain, Fatau Dauda, has said that they are very prepared for the in-form Accra Hearts of Oak in Thursday's Ghana Premier League clash.

The Royals have been on a good run in the second round, climbing the table after a very poor start to the campaign.



And ahead of tomorrow's game, Fatau Dauda who has faced the Phobians several times admits that the tie is going to be a tough one but they are physically and mentally prepared for the Hearts of Oak game.



"I think we all know how the game is going to go, we all know the game is a big game against Hearts of Oak. We didn't start well as the coach said. At a point in time, they were saying some teams will win the league, where are they now? We are above them," said the experienced shot-stopper."



"We are not done yet, at least we need about six points to survive in the league and we are on course, we are taking it match after match. We know Hearts of Oak also want to win the league and they have a tough one against us and Asante Kotoko."

He continued: "We are preparing, we are just coming from training so we are preparing very well; physically and mentally."



"It's going to be a tough game but I think with attitude, character and believe, we can do it," he concluded.



