We are not done yet, we have to be ready for Nigeria - Gladson Awako

Black Galaxies skipper, Gladson Awako

Black Galaxies skipper, Gladson Awako has said the team has switched to focus on their game against Nigeria in the next round of the 2023 Championship of African Nation after eliminating Benin.

Ghana thrashed the West African side 4-0 on aggregate to set up a crunch tie against Nigeria. After eliminating Benin with a dominant performance over the two legs, Awako said the team is not done yet.



“We are not done yet. We will continue to prepare well and do what we are supposed to do so that we can give Nigeria tough competition."



Awako has aimed at qualifying for the tournament at the expense of fierce West African rival Nigeria.



“Everyone knows how Ghana and Nigeria game is. We have to prepare well so that we can beat them to progress into the competition.”

The first leg of the Nigeria tie will be played in Ghana on August 26/28, with the second leg scheduled for September 1/2.



The 2023 CHAN tournament will be hosted in Algeria. Ghana will be hoping to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2014.



Ghana have made three appearances in the tournament, finishing runners-up twice.



EE/KPE