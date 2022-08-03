We are not fools - Gruzah fumes over Kotoko, Hearts demand for bigger share of sponsorship money

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah has tagged Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak as 'greedy' after the two Ghana Premier League(GPL) giants demanded a bigger share of sponsorship deals secured for the GPL.

Kotoko and Hearts have reportedly demanded that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) give them a larger share of the League's sponsorship deals.



According to Grusah, the 16 remaining clubs are not 'fools' to sit back and allow the FA to grant Kotoko and Heats their wish.



"If you are big, you are big in your house. What's their budget? Do they know my budget? Poor man eats, rich man eats, nobody feeds anyone. If we the rest of the clubs will sit and act like fools for these people...Who are they? Do Kotoko and Hearts finanace King Faisal? Selfish people. I'm going to tell the clubs that no one should agree. We should boycott the league for them to play. Do they know money than us? Come on."



"FA cannot share the money to satisfy them, and for what reason? Who are they? Do they even know (how) administration(works)? Are they premier division or super premier division? (then) Hearts and Kotoko should play their league for us to also play ours. Do they know money than us?" he added.

The two giants argue that they have the biggest fanbase and therefore deserve a bigger share of deals. But for Grusah, their argument is baseless.



"What numbers? If my team is playing, a Kotoko fan can choose to watch or not. Do they know how I manage my team? Hearts, 1911, is it not just last year that they got themselves training pitch? Me alone, I'm constructing a training pitch for King Faisal. I'm going to find out if they have sent such a letter, they will see. They can't suggest such nonsense. Do they fund us?" Grusah vehemently disagreed.



The GFA on August 3, 2022, announced betPawa as the new headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.



In the deal that was officially announced at the secretariat of the FA, BetPawa will $6 million dollars in three years.