'We are not very optimistic' about Partey's return before end of season - Arsenal boss Arteta

43765008.295 Partey being attended to after sustaining an injury | File photo

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey suffered a thigh injury during Arsenal clash with Crystal Palace where the Gunners lost 3-0 at away.

The enterprising midfielder has since missed some games, including Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton ties respectively.

According to Arteta, Partey had another assessment on his injury and is of the view his availability for the remainder of the season does not look positive.

“The news that we got after another assessment was not great. It is not looking positive for his availability for this season but we will have to wait and see.

“He is trying to get back quickly as soon as possible but at the moment we are not very optimistic about it,” Arteta said.

Partey played an instrumental role in the Gunners quest to reach top four in the Premier League.

He also played a huge role in the Black Stars World Cup qualification.

His injury, however, comes a huge blow for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar later this year.

