‘We are on top of the Awako issue’ - Sowah Odotei assures Hearts of Oak fans

Gladson Awako joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Great Olympics

• Vincent Sowah Odotei said they would resolve the dispute with Great Olympics

• He said Gladson Awako is a player of Accra Great Olympics



• Awako is yet to make his official debut for Hearts of Oak since signing



Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has assured the Phobians that the club will resolve the Gladson Awako transfer issue with Great Olympics.



Accra Hearts of Oak signed Gladson Awako from Great Olympics before the 2021/2022 season for GH₵100,000 as a transfer fee, but the player has yet to kick a ball for the Phobians.



Hearts of Oak paid half of the amount (50,000) mentioned above as required by the terms agreed and was said to pay the balance on October 2, but the Phobians differed the payment because of the situation with the player.

The Ghana Premier League champions could not meet the deadline, and Accra Greats Olympics are claiming a clause in the agreement that allows the player to return if Hearts of Oak did not pay the money in time.



Reacting to this news in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Vincent Sowah Odotei, who led the negotiations for the transfer of Gladson Awako, has assured the fans that they will resolve the issue with Great Olympics.



“We want to see how we resolve this so that it won’t dent the image of football, and that will also make sure that outside stakeholders see that we create a good image of football so that we can go forward.”



“Awako is a registered player of Accra Hearts of Oak; we own his economic rights.”



“We need to build the Ghana brand, and we need to make sure that we handle issues properly. I can assure every supporter that we are on top of this Awako issue, and we believe that very soon it will be resolved,” he added.